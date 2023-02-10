2-Storey UP Building Collapses Live On Camera. A Basement Was Being Dug

Police said that they are investigating the matter.

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi escaped a horrific fate after the two-storey building that they were renting fell on its side on Friday and was reduced to rubble. An unsanctioned basement being dug in the plot next to it is suspected to have caused the collapse, police said.

Hardoi resident Rajkumar rushed out of the tilting building with his family and watched, amid a crowd of spectators, his home fall like a house of cards into empty neighbouring plot. Several videos, which captured the building collapse from different angles, showed the house reduced to dust in mere seconds.

Police said that there was unsanctioned construction work being done on the empty plot near the two-story house which affected its foundation. Footage taken before the dramatic fall of the building shows the dugout portion of the plot right next to the building's left wall. Videos, which have gone viral on social media, also showed two poles trying to support the building, in vain.

On receiving the information, Kotwali police reached the area and inspected the scene. They said that the investigation is on and action will be taken based on the filed complaint.