2 SpiceJet Pilots Suspended For Improper Landing At Mangalore Airport

The SpiceJet flight was returning to Mangalore from Dubai (Representational)

Two SpiceJet pilots have been suspended today for an improper landing at Mangalore Airport which damaged three runway edge lights. The incident took place on October 31 last year when the flight was returning from Dubai.

Aviation watchdog DGCA suspended the licenses of the pilots for four and half months from the date of the incident.

DGCA had issued a show cause notice to the Pilot in Command and the First Officer found their replies unsatisfactory, a press release said.

Investigation revealed that the touchdown was improper as it deviated to the the left on the runway in turn damaging three runway edge lights.