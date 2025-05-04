3 Soldiers Killed As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir's Ramban

Three soldiers were killed after an Indian Army vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

The dead soldiers have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar and Man Bahadur, per news agency PTI.

Visuals showed mangled remains of the vehicle in the 700-feet-deep gorge, with bodies of soldiers, their belongings and some papers strewn about the accident site.

The truck was part of a convoy moving from Jammu to Srinagar along the National Highway 44, when the accident occurred near Battery Chashma around 11.30 am, per PTI.

The Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers launched rescue operations, which are currently ongoing.