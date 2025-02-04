Advertisement
2 Saibaba Temple Trust Employees Killed, One Injured In Robbery Bids In Shirdi

The police have apprehended Kiran Nyandeo Sada Kule, a resident of Shri Ram Nagar, and are on the lookout for another accused in connection with the attacks that took place in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

Read Time: 2 mins
2 Saibaba Temple Trust Employees Killed, One Injured In Robbery Bids In Shirdi
The three attacks took place in the span of one hour, police said. (Representational)
Mumbai:

Two employees of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust were stabbed to death, and another person was injured in separate robbery bids in Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have apprehended Kiran Nyandeo Sada Kule, a resident of Shri Ram Nagar, and are on the lookout for another accused in connection with the attacks that took place in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

He said the the person who died, Subhash Sahebrao Ghode (43) and Nitin Krishna Shejul (45), were employees of the trust, which administers the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi.

The official said Ghode, a helper in the temple department and Shejul, a contractual employee in the security department, were stabbed to death, and Krushna Deharkar, a resident of Shrikrushna Nagar, sustained injuries in the separate attacks by the same accused.

The three attacks took place in the span of one hour, he said.

The official said robbery was the only motive for the attacks, and there are multiple cases registered against mr Kule and the other accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

