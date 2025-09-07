2 Remand Prisoners Re-Arrested Within 24 Hours After Jail Break In Andhra Pradesh

Two remand prisoners who staged a dramatic escape from Chodavaram Sub-Jail in Anakapalli district were re-arrested within 24 hours following a swift operation by the local police.

The incident, which took place on September 5, 2025, involved an assault on a jail official and a coordinated escape plan.

The remand prisoners, identified as Nakka Ravi Kumar (30) and Bejawada Ramu (26), were able to break out of the sub-jail after attacking Head Warder Vasa Veerraju with an iron hammer. The assailants reportedly snatched his keys, stole a mobile phone, and fled the premises.

The Anakapalli district police immediately launched a large-scale manhunt, issuing lookout notices across the region. Their efforts paid off the following evening when the Visakhapatnam City Task Force Police arrested the two men near Gollalapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam.

A subsequent police investigation has shed light on the conspiracy behind the jailbreak. The authorities have determined that the escape was instigated by a third remand prisoner, Yeka Swami (26), who is now facing charges as a key conspirator in the plot. The stolen Vivo mobile phone was also successfully recovered during the re-arrest.

"The main reasons for them to indulge in jail-break was instigation by Yeka Swami. Even after getting bail, A1 and A2 could not leave jail because they could not arrange srety. They also had a grudge against head warder Veerraju," said Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha.

Both Nakka Ravi Kumar and Bejawada Ramu, who were initially in remand for their involvement in Cr.No.192/2025 of the Chodavaram Police Station, have been returned to judicial custody.