2 Rajasthan Teachers Suspended After Dalit Boy Hangs Self In Classroom

Two teachers have been suspended over the suicide of a 15-year-old Dalit boy at a government school in Rajasthan's Kotputli. The student, who lived in the school hostel, was found hanging in one of the classrooms. Local residents had surrounded the police station and demanded action against the school, alleging that the boy was subjected to casteist slurs.

The police have registered a case of murder and under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The First Information Report, or FIR, said the boy had told his father about harassment by two teachers, but the principal and vice principal did not take action against them.

The family and locals finally withdrew their protest demonstration after the police registered the case and the school promised to give compensation to the victim's family.