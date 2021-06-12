2 Policemen, 2 Civilians Killed In Terror Attack In J&K's Sopore

The unit came under attackat main Chowk in Sopore town.

Two policemen and two civilians were killed during a terrorist attack in Sopore town of north Kashmir this afternoon. Three policemen were also injured in the attack, the police said.

Officials sources said the policemen were part of a patrol party that was on routine security duty. The unit came under attack at main Chowk in Sopore town, they said.

Two policemen and two civilians were killed on the spot. The injured including three policemen have been shifted to hospital.

"Two policemen and two civilians were killed in the attack. Three other policemen are injured," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of police.

Mr Kumar said he has reached the attack site and an operation has been launched to track down the attackers.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack. "Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased," he said on Twitter.

The attack has come in the wake of a large troop movement in north Kashmir. Officials said the troops arriving in the Jammu and Kashmir are those who had gone for election duty to West Bengal and other states.