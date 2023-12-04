2 Pilots Killed In Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crash In Telangana

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident occurred.

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed today after a trainer aircraft crashed in Telangana's Medak district. A probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft had taken off from Air Force Academy (AFA) at Hyderabad for a routine training sortie when the accident occurred, Air Force said. A trainer and a trainee pilot were inside the aircraft when it crashed, and both of them have died.

"A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries," Indian Air Force said on X (formerly Twitter).

"No damage to any civil life or property has been…"

The Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft is a single-engine aircraft, on which IAF pilots undergo basic training. The Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to find out the cause of the accident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered his condolences to the families of the pilots. "Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said.