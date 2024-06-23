2 Paramilitary Personnel Killed After Maoists Blow Up Truck In Chhattisgarh

2 CRPF soldiers were killed in action in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two paramilitary soldiers were killed in action after the truck in which they were travelling was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

The soldiers belonged to the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) special anti-Maoist unit CoBRA, the police said. They were travelling in a truck and motorcycle as part of a road-opening patrol (ROP) when the IED attack happened, the police said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) had been patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits towards Tekalgudem.

The police said more forces have reached the area and are looking for the Maoists.

IEDs are a big threat to soldiers engaged in anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, experts have said. These crude explosives are often concealed by roadside plants in the thick jungles of Chhattisgarh, making timely detection difficult for patrols, they said.