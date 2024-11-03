2 Officials Suspended After Bandhavgarh Elephant Deaths, Task Force Formed

Two senior forest officials of Madhya Pradesh have been suspended for alleged negligence in their duties after the death of 10 elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Assistant Forest Conservator Fateh Singh Ninama and Field Director Gaurav Chaudhary were removed from their posts due to failures in leadership and vigilance.

The suspensions come after several allegations, including delayed response times and a lack of oversight to critical incidents involving elephant welfare in the reserve.

Field Director Gaurav Chaudhary faced suspension for failing to return from leave when informed about the elephant deaths. Mr Ninama was accused of failing to take proactive measures despite previous elephant sightings.

Last year also three employees from the tiger reserve were suspended -- Officer Shil Sindhu Shrivastava and Forest Guards Kamla Prasad Kol and Pushpendranath Mishra. They had kept silent about the discovery of a dead elephant and burnt the carcass.

The matter became known only when a photograph of the burning carcass went viral, and a wildlife activist filed a formal complaint.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has now formed a state-level elephant task force.

This body aims to establish "Elephant Friends" in districts that promotes elephant-human coexistence.

Among the preventive measures announced are solar fences to protect crops and efforts to involve farmers in alternative livelihoods, such as agroforestry, to mitigate crop damage.

Dr Yadav underscored the need for sustainable forest development that would help foster harmony between local communities and wildlife.

The state government has also initiated discussions with the Union Environment Minister to seek support for forest management strategies and integrate best practices from other states known for elephant management.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the Chief Minister expressed his deep concern over the recent deaths in Umaria district, describing the incident as both tragic and preventable.

Following an inspection by the State Forest Minister and senior officials, preliminary investigations ruled out pesticide involvement, though the full post-mortem report is still pending.

Dr Yadav has directed the forest department to map agricultural areas and implement safeguards, including solar fencing, to protect crops and reduce human-animal conflict.

To improve elephant management in Madhya Pradesh, officials will visit Karnataka, Kerala, and Assam - states known for their significant elephant populations and successful conservation practices. These study tours aim to provide insights into sustainable management practices that could be applied in Bandhavgarh and other areas where elephants now reside permanently.

The government has significantly raised compensation for human casualties due to elephant encounters, increasing support for affected families from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Lone elephants that separate from their herds will be radio-tagged to ensure monitoring and prevent future incidents.