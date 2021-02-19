2 Nurses Charged With Culpable Homicide In Maharashtra Hospital Fire

10 babies died last month after the fire broke out at a special newborn care unit at the hospital. (File)

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two nurses for their alleged negligence in connection with the fire at a newborn care unit in Vidarbha's Bhandara district, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

Mr Deshmukh said the matter is being "thoroughly" probed by senior officers.

"A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two nurses who were found negligent in an investigation carried out in the case of a tragic fire accident that took place in the natal care unit at Bhandara. The matter is being thoroughly investigated by DSP-level officers," Mr Deshmukh tweeted.

Ten babies died last month after the fire broke out at a special newborn care unit of the four-storey district hospital in Bhandara town, about 900 km from Mumbai.