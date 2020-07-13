2 MLAs Of Bharatiya Tribal Party Pull Support From Rajasthan Government

The party stands on the brink of a split, with Ashok Gehlot's deputy, Sachin Pilot, openly rebelling

A regional party with just two MLAS has withdrawn support from the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, which is trying to weather its worst crisis since 2018, sources said. The ruling Congress stands on the brink of a split in the state, with Mr Gehlot's deputy, Sachin Pilot, openly rebelling.

Mahesh Bhai Vasava, the chief of the Bharatiya Tribal Party, has written to his MLAs saying his party will remain neutral in case of a floor test in the assembly. The MLAs have been asked to remain absent during a floor test.

Mr Pilot has claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs and that government is now a minority. The Congress initially said he has the support of around 16 MLAs. This evening, they revised the figure to 10 or 12.