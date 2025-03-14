2 Minors From Assam Forced To Marry Strangers In Rajasthan, Rescued

The Assam police have busted a human-trafficking racket, rescuing two girls from the state who were trafficked and sold in Rajasthan. The police said the girls were taken to Rajasthan, where they were forced to marry strangers. The police, who were already investigating the matter, got a breakthrough when one of the girls escaped and managed to reach home.

"A resident of Talkar Grant, Gumrah Tea Estate in Cachar district filed a complaint at Kalain police station on January 24, alleging that two women, Rupali Dutta and Ganga Ganju, had taken his daughter and his neighbour's daughter, both underage to an undisclosed location promising jobs," said Numal Mahatta, Cachar superintendent of police.

The neighbour's daughter escaped and returned home by train. On her return, she revealed that they were "sold by the two women and compelled to marry strangers," he added.

"Following the FIR, we have started investigation and our team successfully traced a phone call made by the girl to her family.

Immediately, a four-member police team led by a woman officer reached Jaipur to find girl. With the help of Rajasthan police, the team rescued the girl and arrested a man, Leela Ram of Rajasthan's Manpura," Mr Mahatta said.

Another girl was unexpectedly rescued during the operation. On seeing Assam police uniforms, another girl - a resident of Adamtilla in Sribhumi district -- approached the team and revealed that she too was trafficked.

"We have rescued both girls and brought them back to Assam. Our investigation is in progress and we are taking all possible measures to arrest the two women, who operate a trafficking network in Assam," the officer said.

Sources said the activities of human-trafficking networks have spiked in Assam and every day girls are trafficked outside state.

The human traffickers lure girls from poor families, convincing them that they will easily get jobs outside Assam. They are taken to undisclosed locations and sold. "Most of them are forced into prostitution," said a member of a non-profit which deals with human-trafficking cases.

"Every month, many missing cases are reported in police stations across Assam," he said. Most of these girls are victims of trafficking. The family does not initially realise when the girls go missing, since they are not in regular touch. By the time they file a complaint, it is too late, he said, especially because they are taken out of the state.

"With the right approach and well-coordinated investigation, human trafficking can be curbed. The police should take quick action after a missing complaint is filed," he added.