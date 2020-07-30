2 Minor Sisters Gangraped In Chhattisgarh, 9 Arrested: Police

At least 11 persons have been apprehended in connection with the alleged rape. (Representational)

At least 11 persons, including two minor boys, have been apprehended in connection with the alleged rape and blackmail of two minor sisters in Balodabazar district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

The incident, which had taken place on May 31, came to light on Wednesday when one of the victims contacted the women's helpline to complain about the offence, the official said.

The victims, aged 14 and 16, had stepped out for an outing with two male friends, when eight accused intercepted them on the outskirts of a village, police official Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

The accused grabbed the girls and thrashed their two friends, who fled the scene, the official said.

The accused then took turns to rape the girls and filmed the act on their cellphones, he said, adding that the victims were threatened of dire consequences if they complained about the assault.

On Wednesday, one of the victims informed the women's helpline about the rape and said they were being blackmailed by a man, who threatened to circulate a video of the sexual assault on social media, he said.

The police have caught 11 persons in connection with the case, including the man who blackmailed the victims and the two male friends of the girls, the official said.

While one of the accused is the victims' cousin, two minors involved in the crime have been detained, he said, adding that a case has been registered and probe is underway.

