Two men from Manipur's border town of Moreh were shot dead in Myanmar on Tuesday afternoon, said police.

The men have been identified as P Mohan and M Iyarnar, both Tamilians.

Sources say that the men were shot dead by Pyu Shaw Htee, a militia formed by Myanmar military, around 1 pm in the neighbouring country's Tamu town.

The men, sources add, went to Tamu to visit their friends.