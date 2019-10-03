2 Men Arrested For Threatening Salman Khan On Social Media

The two men were arrested in Jaipur. (File)

Two men have been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly threatening Salman Khan in a social media post last month, the police said.

"The accused have been identified as Jacky Bishnoi and Jagdish," Station House Officer Praveen Kumar said. He added that the men are vehicle thieves and drug smugglers who threatened Salman Khan to garner some publicity.

The threat against Salman Khan was posted by Jacky on Facebook. He added 'Lawrence' as a prefix to his name so that people would think he was associated with Jodhpur's Laurence gang of Jodhpur.

The accused had stolen two cars to carry out their drug smuggling operation. The cars have been seized.

The police stopped the two for questioning when they got suspicious on seeing them drive around in a luxury car. Further investigation revealed they were involved in vehicle theft

It was later discovered that Jacky was the same man who had threatened Salman Khan on social media.

