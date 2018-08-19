2 Men Accused Of Helping Terrorist Outfits Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir

Two men accused of helping terrorist outfits were arrested today from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police today conducted a raid in Patti Saloora area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir and arrested the over-ground workers, he said.
They were identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Aushiq Hussain Baba.
Incriminating material was also seized from their possession, the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against them.
Further arrests are expected in the case, the spokesman said.