2 Men Accused Of Helping Terrorist Outfits Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir

Two men accused of helping terrorist outfits were arrested today from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police today conducted a raid in Patti Saloora area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir and arrested the over-ground workers, he said.

They were identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir and Aushiq Hussain Baba.

Incriminating material was also seized from their possession, the spokesman said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against them.

Further arrests are expected in the case, the spokesman said.