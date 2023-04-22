2 Maoists With Bounty Of Rs 14 Lakh Each Killed In Madhya Pradesh

Weapons and many other things were also recovered from the Maoists.

State Hawk force and police team killed two women Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh each in an encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district in the early hours of Saturday.

The Maoists were gunned down in Kandla forest under Garhi police station of the district. The women Maoists were identified as Sunita (Bhoram Dev Area Committee Member) and Sarita (Khatia Mocha Area Committee Member). Both of them were active in Maoist activities for the past many years. The police team also recovered rifles, live cartridges, weapons, edible stuff and other materials from the spot.

After the killing of the Maoists during the night, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday morning congratulated the state police, hawk force and district police force for the same.

"Two dreaded Naxalites were killed, who were carrying a bounty of 14 lakh each on their heads, in an encounter in Balaghat in the night. Weapons and many other things have also been recovered from them. I congratulate the soldiers for the same," Chief Minister Chouhan told news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister further said that it was the fourth encounter in the last one and half years. The bravery and alertness of the police is that they are continuously killing the Maoists. A total of eight dreaded Maoists killed so far in the 1.5 years on whom a reward of about Rs 1.5 crore were announced.

"Our resolution is the rule of law. We will not allow any dacoits to flourish or Naxalites to spread their wings in the state. After Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), we are engaged in eliminating Popular Front of India (PFI) people involved in terror activities from the state. We will not spare the goons and miscreants who disturb the peace and tranquillity of the public. It is the commitment of the MP Government," Mr Chouhan added.

