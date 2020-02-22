2 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Anantnag

2 LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said today.

The encounter took place at night in the Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir during a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The terrorists belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the official said, adding that there was no loss or injury to the security forces during the encounter.

They also recovered weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and ammunition from the site of the encounter, he added.

