2 Labourers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Water Tank In Karnataka

The two labourers had been working in the factory for sometime now. (Representational)

Two labourers died of asphyxiation while they were allegedly cleaning an underground water tanker at a factory in Anekal taluk near here, police said on Thursday.

Chandan Rajvanshi, 29, and his brother Pintu Rajvanshi, 21, both belonging to Bihar, had been working in the factory for sometime now, police said.

While cleaning the tank on Wednesday evening after being asked to do so, they felt suffocated and screamed for help as they faced difficulty in breathing, a senior police officer said.

Two people rushed to their help and tried to pull them out but the brothers fell unconscious and did not survive, he said.

"We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the factory manager and owner. Further investigation is underway," he added.

