2 Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh Including A Ukrainian Woman

Two people, including a Ukrainian woman, were killed and two others were injured on Christmas day when their car ploughed into a road divider and overturned, the police said.Ukrainian nationals 22-year-old BK Dana and 24-year-old Maria were travelling with Ankit and Vaibhav from Kanpur to Delhi.The accident occured in the Mahaban police station area.All four people were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Dana and Vaibhav dead upon arrival, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.Dana and Maria had come to India on a tourist visa. The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about the accident, a senior police officer said.