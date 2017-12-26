2 Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh Including A Ukrainian Woman

Police said the Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about 22-year-old BK Dana's death.

All India | | Updated: December 26, 2017 05:28 IST
31 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Killed In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh Including A Ukrainian Woman

The car carrying the four passengers rammed into the divider before overturning (representational)

Mathura:  Two people, including a Ukrainian woman, were killed and two others were injured on Christmas day when their car ploughed into a road divider and overturned, the police said. 

Ukrainian nationals 22-year-old BK Dana and 24-year-old Maria were travelling with Ankit and Vaibhav from Kanpur to Delhi. 

The accident occured in the Mahaban police station area. 

All four people were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Dana and Vaibhav dead upon arrival, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said. 

Dana and Maria had come to India on a tourist visa. The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about the accident, a senior police officer said. 

Trending

Ukrainian killed in road accidentUttar Pradesh Accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................