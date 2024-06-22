2 Killed In Blast At Gurugram Factory That Makes Fire Extinguishing Tools

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar said that around 3 to 4 people were injured and shifted to hospital.

Two people have been killed in an explosion at a fireball manufacturing factory in Daulatabad Industrial Area of Gurugram, officials said.

The incident occurred on Friday late at night.

Upon receiving the information, around 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar said that around three to four people were injured and shifted to hospital.

"We brought fire tenders from nearby fire stations and blasts were still happening then. Around 24 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. This factory manufactures fireballs which is like a fire extinguisher. Nearby buildings suffered damage. We are being told that two deaths occurred and three to four injured people were shifted to hospital before we reached here," Kumar said.

Further details are awaited.

