2 Killed, Homes Swept Away In Flash Floods In Sikkim's Nachi

Two people have been killed, one is missing, and several homes have been damaged in Sikkim as heavy rains triggered a flash flood in the Majua village in the state's Namchi district this morning around 5:30 am.

At least eight have been injured, sources said, adding that they are being treated at the STNM hospital in Gangtok.

The three victims are Yabha Subba, Bishal Rai, and Manita Rai.

Heavy rains from last night triggered the flash floods in Namchi's Yangang area.

According to the District Magistrate of Namchi, Annapurna Alley, "The flashflood-like situation occurred around the Yangang village in several places. They began in the foothills of the Bhaleydhunga cliff above Yangang and soon landslide and flashflood followed in many streams".

Ms Alley said at least five houses of the Majuwa village were swept away.

Disaster management teams are carrying out rescue work with the help of the police and locals.