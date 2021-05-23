2 Indore Sisters Arrested For Online Contacts With Suspected ISI Agents

The two sisters are teachers based in Mhow town of Indore district. (Representational)

The Indore police have arrested two sisters from the Mhow cantonment on suspicion of espionage after they were found to be in touch with two Pakistani nationals suspected to be operatives of that country's spy agency, the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI).

The police and Military Intelligence are probing the matter. The women are now being questioning and the credentials of their Pakistani contacts are being verified, sources close to the investigation said. The sisters, aged 32 and 28, are school teachers based in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, better known as Mhow, near Indore city.

They have allegedly been in touch with the men from Pakistan for over a year over social media platforms through fake identities, the police allege. Their cell phones and other electronic equipment have been seized, sources privy to the probe disclosed.



Indore Inspector General Hari Narayan Chari Mishra said the local police and intelligence agencies are jointly working on the matter.

"The two women were arrested from Gawli Palasia in Mhow. They are suspected of sending important information from Mhow to other countries," Mr Mishra told NDTV.

The two of them have been on the police's and the Military Intelligence's radar following specific inputs about their online activities involving the Pakistani nationals, sources said. Their contacts are suspected ISI operatives and possibly retired or serving army and navy officers of Pakistan, they said.

Their Pakistani contacts have been identified as Mohsin Khan and Dilawar, among others.