2, Including Thai National Arrested For Smuggling Gold At Delhi Airport

The gold was seized and both the accused were arrested, the statement said. (Representational)

Two men - a Thai national and an AISATS staffer - have been arrested for allegedly smuggling gold into India valuing about Rs 58 lakh at the international airport here, a customs official said on Tuesday.

AISATS, an airport services provider, is a 50-50 joint venture between Air India Limited (a part of the TATA group) and Singapore Airport Terminal Services (SATS).

A case of smuggling was registered on June 12 against the Thailand national, who had arrived here from Dubai, he said.



