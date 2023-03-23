2 Girls Killed As Car Crashes Into State-Run Bus In Maharashtra: Cops

The incident took place at Kamthwada in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. (Representational)

Two girls aged 8 and 11 died after iron pipes carried atop an SUV struck a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Yavatmal district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Kamthwada in the afternoon, said an official.

An SUV carrying iron pipes on its roof carrier dashed against the bus, he said.

The pipes struck the side of the bus, fatally injuring two girls who were sitting in window seats, the official said, adding that more details were awaited.

