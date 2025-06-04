2 Feared Trapped After Building Collapses In Delhi's Rohini

At least two people were feared trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A fire officer said five teams were pressed into service after they received a call regarding the building collapse in Sector 7.

"We received a call at 4.04 pm. Our teams are working on the spot," the officer said.

A senior police officer said they have cordoned off the area where multiple teams have been rushed.

"Multiple teams from various rescue agencies, including Delhi Police, fire department and NDRF, have reached the spot.

"We have cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident. The power department has turned off electricity supply in the area," the officer said.

