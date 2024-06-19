2 Drown In UP's Rapti River While Taking Bath: Police

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem (Representational)

Two men drowned while bathing in a river in the Malhipur area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Another man is undergoing treatment, they said.

Malhipur SHO Jaihari Mishra said, "Six men had gone to bathe in the Rapti river in the afternoon. Of them, two men identified as Sangamlal (22) and Manohar Lal (21) drowned." One Sandeep has been admitted to a hospital.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The victims worked as linemen with a private contractor. They were returning home from work and had gone into the river to get some respite from the heat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)