2 people drowned when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control. (Representational)

Two people drowned when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and fell into a pond at a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Ratnesh Tiwari (32) and Dhirendra Maurya (30) were in the SUV when the incident occurred near Pasauli village in Robertganj area in Sonbhadra, they said.

Both died on the spot, the police said. They said a probe was on in the matter.