2 Doctors Allegedly Assaulted By Neighbours In Delhi For 'Spreading' Coronavirus

Both doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

Two woman resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour, who accused them of "spreading coronavirus", in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area late on Wednesday night.

"This incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out of their house to buy fruits. The neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded, they were physically assaulted by their neighbours," Dr Manish, Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.

He said both the doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital.

A police case has been registered and both the female doctors have suffered injuries to their body, he said.