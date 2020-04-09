2 Doctors Allegedly Assaulted By Neighbours In Delhi For "Spreading" Coronavirus

A police case has been registered and both the female doctors have suffered injuries to their body, Safdarjung Hospital official said.

2 Doctors Allegedly Assaulted By Neighbours In Delhi For 'Spreading' Coronavirus

Both doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi:

Two woman resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour, who accused them of "spreading coronavirus", in Delhi's Gautam Nagar area late on Wednesday night.

"This incident took place around 9:30 pm when both the doctors had stepped out of their house to buy fruits. The neighbour started shouting at them for spreading COVID-19 in the locality. When the doctors responded, they were physically assaulted by their neighbours," Dr Manish, Resident Doctors' Association, Safdarjung Hospital told ANI.

He said both the doctors are posted at the Emergency Department of the hospital.

A police case has been registered and both the female doctors have suffered injuries to their body, he said.

Comments
Doctors assaulted by neighboursSafdarjung HospitalCoronavirus in Delhi

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com