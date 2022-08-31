2 Detained By Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad In Punjab Heroin Haul Case

The narcotics substance was hidden in the toolbox of the vehicle (Fiile)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has detained two men from Kutch district for their alleged involvement in receiving and transporting 38 kg of heroin, seized by the Punjab police a few days back, an official said on Wednesday.

Umar Khamisa Jat and Hamda Harun Jat were detained from Lakkhi village in Lakhpat taluka of the Kutch district on Tuesday and brought to the ATS headquarters here for questioning.

During their preliminary questioning at the ATS office, the duo claimed the heroin was sent by Pakistan-based drug dealer Gul Mohammad, an official release said.

They will be handed over to the Punjab police for further investigation, an ATS release said.

The Punjab Police seized 38 kg of heroin on August 28 from a truck in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar and arrested Kulwinder Ram and Bittu, the ATS said.

The narcotics substance was hidden in the toolbox of the vehicle.

Kulwinder Ram and Bittu had admitted to having brought the contraband from Bhuj town of Kutch district in Gujarat.

"Punjab police contacted the Gujarat ATS and shared technical details about these two men from Kutch as call detail records analysed by the Punjab police revealed that they were in touch with the arrested accused and were also involved in taking the delivery of the drugs and in sending it to Punjab by road," said a top ATS official.

Based on the inputs provided by the Punjab police, Gujarat ATS detained Umar Khamisa Jat and Hamda Harun Jat from Lakkhi village, situated on the westernmost coast of Gujarat. PTI PJT NSK NSK

