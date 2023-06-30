2 Dead, 5 Injured After Explosion In Andhra Pradesh Pharma Company

Following the accident, police rushed to the spot to douse the flames. (Representational)

Two persons died and five others suffered burn injuries, with two of them sustaining severe injuries, following an explosion on Friday at Sahiti Pharma company, located in Atchutapuram of Anakapalli district, police said.

Two persons who had sustained 90 per cent chemical burns in the blast succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at KGH Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Four others are also being treated there, including two for severe burns, police said.

One other person is admitted in Star Zen Hospital in Atchutapuram itself.

There were 35 people in the plant when the explosion occurred and most of them escaped unhurt, a statement from the state government said.

According to the preliminary report, the blast took place while loading solvents into the solvent recovery plant of the pharma company in the Atchutapuram special economic zone (SEZ) around 11.45 AM, police said.

Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna told PTI on Friday said the injured suffered chemical burns, adding that chemical burns are dangerous and that the best treatment is being given to the victims.

"Probably some reaction led to the blast and the fire has spread. It is a solvent recovery plant. While loading the solvents, some reactions may have happened. This is the preliminary report," said Krishna.

Meanwhile, the inspector of factories is preparing a report on how the accident occurred, said Krishna.

Following the accident, police rushed to the spot to douse the flames and control the crowds gathered there so that they do not approach the accident site.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the accident site to put out the fire, which is now believed to be under control, the government statement added.

The inspector of factories has ruled out any possible leak of toxic gases.

Immediately after the incident, police arranged for ambulances to shift the injured and made arrangements at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalli town to treat them, police said.

