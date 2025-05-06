2 Dead, 44 Injured AsBus Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Poonch

A bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and 44 others injured, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Mendhar from Ghani village when its driver lost control around 9.20 am, they said.

Locals immediately launched a rescue operation and were joined by police, army and CRPF personnel.

The officials identified the victims as 45-year-old Mohd Majeed of Ghani village and 60-year-old Noor Hussain of Kasblari. The condition of nine of the injured persons is critical.

Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Ashfaq Choudhary said five of the nine critically injured persons were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

"We have mobilised all the 15 ambulances on getting information about the accident and the injured were shifted from the scene with the active assistance of police, CRPF, Army and local volunteers," the doctor said.

