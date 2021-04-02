2 Dead, 4 Ill After Consuming Suspected Illicit Liquor In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The incident occurred in Chandupura village in Maharajpura police station limits. (Representational)

Two persons died and four others fell ill after consuming suspected illicit liquor at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Chandupura village in Maharajpura police station limits, located around 10 kms away from the district headquarters, they said.

While one of the victims died at the village two days ago, another one died at a hospital on Wednesday night, a police official said.

"It is true that they fell sick and were admitted to a hospital after drinking. The post-mortem report of the second victim, who died in the hospital last night, is not out yet. That report will ascertain whether he had consumed spurious liquor," senior police official said.

Of the four others who fell ill, the health condition of two is critical, he said.

Former Chandupura Janpad (rural civic body) member Choudhary Jabar Singh said that some young men had brought liquor in the village on the occasion of Holi two days back.

While Pradeep Ahiwar died the same day, five others had fallen sick after drinking the liquor, he said.

According to him, two of them are now suffering from blurred vision.

Spurious liquor has claimed the lives of more than 36 people in Madhya Pradesh since October last year. These deaths had been reported in Ujjain (in October 2020) and Morena (in January this year), officials said.