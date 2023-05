2 Dead, 20 Injured As Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh: Cops

"Two of the passengers were killed, while 20 others are injured in the incident." (Representational)

Two persons were killed while over 20 others were injured when a city bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at Gharghoda-Charbhata turn in Raigarh district on Wednesday morning. The bus was coming from Lailunga to Raigarh when it overturned leaving two of its passengers dead on the spot.

Following information, a team of Gharghoda police reached the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Panchayat President Sillu Chowdhary along with locals of the village also reached the spot for assistance in the rescue operation.

"Two of the passengers were killed, while 20 others are injured in the incident. The condition of 7 of those injured in the accident is critical. All of them have been shifted to Raigarh Medical College for treatment," the police said.

More details are awaited.

