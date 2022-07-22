2 CPI (M) Workers Arrested In Connection With Attack On RSS Office

RSS has accused CPI(M) workers of carrying out the attack

Two CPI(M) workers were arrested in connection with the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in the Payyannur area last week.

According to police, 23-year-old Kashyap and 27-year-old Genil were arrested in connection with the incident in which bombs were thrown at the RSS office.

"We have arrested two persons. As per the preliminary investigation, they both have direct participation in the attack," a police officer told PTI.

An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act was registered.

The RSS had accused CPI(M) workers of carrying out the attack.

CCTV footage of the attack revealed several explosions within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.

The attack came days after a bomb was thrown at the wall of CPI(M)'s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30 and those involved in the case are yet to be identified by police.

