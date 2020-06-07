2 COVID-19 Hospitals Near Mumbai Fined Rs 16 Lakh For Violating Regulations

Both hospitals have been fined Rs 1 lakh for every patient in the faciities (Representational)

Two hospitals, designated as COVID-19 facilities, in Maharashtra's Thane district were fined Rs 1 lakh per patient for violating regulations laid down by the state government, a senior civic official said on Sunday.

Thane Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar said the two hospitals were given several warnings before the fines were imposed under the Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

"The two hospitals were for critical COVID-19 patients and not ones who were asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms. They also kept patients for durations longer than prescribed. The two hospitals have been fined Rs 1 lakh per patient, which added up to Rs 13 lakh for one hospital and Rs 3 lakh for the other," Mr Kelkar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)