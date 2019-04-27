2 Cops Killed, 1 Injured In Attack By Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The policemen were going out of their camp for patrolling. (File)

Two policemen were killed and one was injured in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today. The policemen were going out of their camp for patrolling when they were ambushed by the Maoists, the police said.

The injured policemen has been admitted to a hospital and is critical, a senior officer said.

The state police supported by the central police forces have stepped up the offensive against Maoists in the jungles of Chhattisgarh.

Despite the steps, the Maoists threat of ambush remains high, say officials.

BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi and four of his security personnel were killed on April 9, two days before the national election began, when Maoists ambushed his convoy near Shyamagiri hills in Dantewada, about 350 km from state capital Raipur.

His convoy was blown up with an improvised explosive device (IED), before the Maoists fired at the occupants.

Two Maoists, allegedly involved in the killing of Mr Mandavi, were gunned over a week later in Dantewada.

