2 Cops Injured After Being Shot At By Drunk Men In UP: Police

Two policemen were injured after three men who were under the influence of alcohol opened fire at them in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Monday evening.

The trio were creating a ruckus at a liquor shop on Lucknow road in Kachauna Kotwali Police Station area when constables Kaushlendra and Phoolchad reached there, police officer Alok Priyadarshi said.

In a bid to escape, they opened fire at the approaching policemen injuring Kaushlendra who was taken to Lucknow Trauma Centre, the officer said.

The neighbouring Bagholi Police Station was alerted and the police personnel there tried to stop the fleeing attackers. However, the trio fired at them too injuring Station House Officer (SHO) Phoolchand Saroj.

In retaliatory fire by the police, one of the men was injured and apprehended, Mr Priyadarshi said, adding that he was admitted to the district hospital while the SHO was taken to the Community Health Centre.

Two other occupants of the car managed to escape leaving the vehicle behind and a hunt has been launched to arrest them, the officer added.

