2 Coaches Of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa Passenger Train Derail In Madhya Pradesh, No Deaths

Two coaches of the Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed when it was about to enter Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred at 6:10 PM at Itarsi station under the Bhopal railway division, West Central Railway's chief public relation officer (CPRO) Harshit Shrivastava told PTI over the phone from Jabalpur, the WCR headquarters.

"The train was about to enter platform number 2 when its two third AC cars derailed," he said.

A potential tragedy was averted as the train was running at a speed of less than 5 km when the derailment happened, he said.

Mr Shrivastava said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

The train resumed its onward journey at 9:10 PM after the two affected compartments were removed and an engine was attached, he said.

Passengers of the train were served refreshments by the railway at Itarsi junction.

Itarsi railway station in Narmadapuram district is one of the busiest railway junctions in India and an important junction station.

