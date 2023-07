Goods Train Derails In Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur District

A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations in Madhya Pradesh. (Representational)

A goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations in Madhya Pradesh, disrupting rail traffic on the route, an official said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in Narsinghpur district, West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Rahul Shrivastava told PTI over phone.

Traffic on the Jabalpur-Itarsi up line was affected due to the derailment.

It was completely restored by 9.30 am on Sunday, the official said.

The brake van (last wagon) of the goods train derailed between Narsinghpur and Kareli stations, the official said.

"We diverted trains from the down line (Itarsi to Jabalpur) after the incident. The traffic on the up line has now been completely restored," he said.

Itarsi is one of the busiest railway junctions in the country.

