2 Children Drown While Attempting To Catch Duck In UP's Sitapur: Police

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Devkalia village. A duck wandered to the bank. Upon seeing it, the children attempted to catch it and slipped into the pond with no one around to help them.

Read Time: 1 min
2 Children Drown While Attempting To Catch Duck In UP's Sitapur: Police
Further investigation is underway, police said.
Sitapur:

Two children drowned in a pond while attempting to catch a duck in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Taimur (5) and his cousin, Arsh (5), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Devkalia village. A duck wandered to the bank. Upon seeing it, the children attempted to catch it and slipped into the pond with no one around to help them.

Later, some villagers, returning from the fields, saw the children in the pond and alerted the police. The police, with the help of locals, retrieved their bodies and rushed them to Biswa Community Health Center. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

NDTV News
