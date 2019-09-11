2 Charged For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On Social Media Against PM

The two men have been charged under the Information Technology Act. (Representational)

Two people have been charged in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for posting "objectionable comments" on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint of one Shivam Meghali, police charged Bijender Saini and Prince Ashok Acharya on Tuesday under the Information Technology Act, Station House Officer Anil Kaparvan said.

Shivam Meghali alleged that the accused posted objectionable comments with a photo of the prime minister on social media, the officer said, adding that investigation was on.

