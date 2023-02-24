2 CBI Officers Repatriated To Cadres, Must 'Cool Off' Before Deputation

Both officers were posted as Superintendent of Police (SP). (Representational)

The Centre has repatriated two senior officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before completion of their tenure and barred them from central deputation until they complete their extended cooling-off period, according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved pre-mature repatriation of Vishal Chawre, a 2010 batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) and Rajeev Mishra, a 2010 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, it said.

Both the officers were working as superintendents of police in the federal probe agency.

According to the order, Mr Chawre would be eligible for another central deputation only after August 26, 2028 -- three years after the completion of his normal deputation tenure to this post which is up to August 26, 2025.

Mr Mishra would be eligible for another central deputation only after January 14, 2028 -- three years after the completion of his normal deputation tenure to this post which is up to January 14, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)