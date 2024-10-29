2 Candidates Withdraw Nomination, Sikkim Assembly To Remain Opposition-Less

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's son Aditya Golay will now be declared the winner from Soreng-Chakung.

The Sikkim Assembly will continue to remain opposition-less with candidates from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) withdrawing their nominations for bypolls for two Assembly seats a day after the nominations of leaders from another party were rejected during scrutiny. Candidates from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will now win uncontested, ensuring that it will have all 32 MLAs in the Assembly.

One of the candidates from the Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF has said he withdrew his nomination because he got no support from the party, while the other has not yet revealed his reason for doing so.

In the Assembly elections held earlier this year, the Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)-led SKM had won 31 of 32 Assembly seats and the lone SDF MLA, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha, had also joined the ruling party in July. Bypolls were supposed to be held for the Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang Assembly seats on November 13 because Mr Tamang, who had contested from two constituencies, had given up the Soreng-Chakung seat in favour of Rhenock and his wife, Krishna Kumari Rai, had quit as the MLA from Namchi-Singhithang.

Mr Tamang's son, Aditya Golay, will now be declared the winner from Soreng-Chakung and SKM candidate Satish Chandra Rai from Namchi-Singhithang when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ends on Wednesday.

On Monday, the nominations of the two candidates of Citizen Action Party - Sikkim (CAP-Sikkim), Pobin Hang Subba from Soreng-Chakung and Mahesh Rai from Namchi-Singhithang, were rejected by the returning officers because of problems with their filings, including the number of proposers.

SDF candidates Prem Bahadur Bhandari from Soreng-Chakung and Daniel Rai from Namchi-Singhithang then withdrew their nominations on Tuesday and Mr Rai also quit the party.

While Mr Bhandari has not given a reason for withdrawing his nomination, Mr Rai said, "The party leadership asked me to submit my nomination over the phone. After completing the scrutiny on Monday and availing clearance, I visited the residence of SDF President Pawan Kumar Chamling and got no response. There were no workers or leaders from the party extending any support."

"I felt, as a candidate, I had no importance at all as I had neither supporters nor financial support. The party leader was busy touring Nepal and attending functions," he added.

Mr Rai also submitted his resignation to the SDF leadership, citing "step-motherly treatment and dissatisfaction".

Eyeing Record

Aditya Golay said he would have preferred to contest the bypolls and set a new record after his father and chief minister Prem Singh Tamang won the Soreng-Chakung constituency after polling over 10,400 votes.

"Workers from the SKM were quite confident that I would win uncontested, but I was more in favour of contesting the elections. In the Assembly elections, we had secured 10,480 votes for our party president Prem Singh Tamang and we were quite confident we would break that record. In the future, even if I am not contesting, we will ensure the next candidate breaks that record," he said.

The Citizen Action Party, who had its candidate Pobin Hang Subba disqualified, alleged that his proposers and supporters were "kidnapped by the SKM".

Asked about this, Mr Golay said, "I don't see any grounds on which the CAP is making allegations against us. The Election Commission is an independent body and all the things that have transpired till now were done on factual grounds. If they want to take the matter to the court, they are most welcome to. They are a political party in the opposition and they can say whatever they want, but we will have to rely on facts and figures."

'Was Prepared To Contest'

Satish Chandra Rai, the SKM candidate from Namchi-Singhithang, thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the party for their support.

"After 25 years in politics, I have been elected as an MLA... We had prepared the road map for campaigning and everything was ready but the opposition candidate withdrew his nomination for reasons best known to him. We had neither threatened nor pressured the opposition candidate. In a democracy, anyone and everyone can contest," he said.

Mr Raid added that he wants to improve drinking water supply and drainage across the constituency.