2 Brothers Stabbed Over Petty Dispute In Delhi, 1 Dies

Two brothers were brutally stabbed over a petty dispute in Delhi resulting in the death of one, said police.

The incident was reported from near Kalindi Colony in south Delhi.

The accused Shahrukh, a resident of the same area, is reported to have stabbed brothers Kamal Kishore and Shivam Sharma, 23 and 18, respectively.

The police upon reaching the spot found the brothers in a pool of blood and shifted them to Apollo Hospital.

Kamal was declared brought dead while Shivam had received stab injuries in his stomach and was operated upon at the hospital. He is now said to be stable.

The accused has been arrested. A case of murder has been registered.