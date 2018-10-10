2 Brothers, Listening To 'Tantric', Kill Sister-In-Law In Bihar: Police

Police are looking for the "tantric" who allegedly told the accused to sacrifice their sister-in-law

In a shocking instance of human sacrifice, a woman in Sitamarhi in Bihar has been hacked to death by younger brothers of her husband who were goaded to indulge in the act by a "tantric", police said today.

According to Veer Dhirendra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sadar, Sitamarhi, Sarita Devi (36) was hacked to death late Tuesday night in Sheohar village under Dumra police station of the district.

She was married to Bhagvan Lal Mukhiya, whose younger brothers Sunil Mukhiya and Veer Mukhiya besides the latter's wife Indirasan Devi - suspected of involvement in the crime - have been arrested, the Deputy SP said.

He said the arrested accused have confessed to the crime and disclosed that they had been consulting a "tantric" since they did not have children despite having been married for quite some time.

The "tantric" named Vinod had told them that Sarita Devi was a "daayan" (witch) and they must offer her in sacrifice in order to propitiate the gods which would fulfil their wish for a child, the Deputy SP said.

A search was on for Vinod and three of his associates, the Deputy SP added.