2 Boys Stab Men After They Ask Them Not To Stand Outside Women's Toilet

Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing two men after they asked them not to stand outside a women's public toilet here, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 25 around 8 pm when the victims, Beepat and Naresh, confronted the accused for obstructing the entrance to a women's public toilet in the Gulabi Bagh area of north Delhi.

Enraged by the objection, the duo attacked the victims with a knife, "inflicting deep head and shoulder wounds on Beepat and a critical abdominal injury on Naresh", a senior police officer said. Both were rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, a case was registered at Gulabi Bagh police station. The Police team scanned over 100 CCTV cameras to identify the accused and their subsequent apprehension, the officer said.

During questioning, the juveniles confessed to being addicted to drugs and alcohol. On the day of the incident, they were planning a snatch near the lavatory.

