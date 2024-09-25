2 Boys Beaten, Paraded Naked On Suspicion Of Being Thieves In Mumbai: Cops

The arrested man was identified as Suraj Patwa. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested here while two others are wanted for allegedly bashing up two boys and parading them naked on suspicion that they were thieves, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested man was identified as Suraj Patwa.

In the early hours of Monday, two brothers, age 17 years and 14 years, were found loitering in a Juhu area by some local people, said an official.

Thinking they were planning to commit theft or house break-in, Patwa and others allegedly tied them with a chain, cut their hair and paraded them naked, while beating them all along, he said.

Someone shot a video and circulated it on social media. Later, the boys were let off.

After the video went viral, the boys' grandmother approached Juhu police.

An FIR was registered against Patwa and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and other relevant offences. Patwa was held and further investigation is underway, the official added.

