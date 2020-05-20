2 Border Security Force Men Killed In Terror Attack On Outskirts Of Srinagar

J&K Srinagar Terror Attack: A BSF picket came under attack by terrorists on outskirts of Srinagar

Two Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers were killed in a terror attack on the outskirts of Srinagar today, the police said. The terrorist fled from the BSF picket with the guns of the two paramilitary soldiers.

"Two BSF jawans were killed after they were attacked at Pandach (on the city's outskirts)," Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The terrorists came on a motorcycle.

The attack comes a day after security forces killed a top commander of the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in Srinagar. During the operation, 15 houses where two terrorists were suspected to be hiding were destroyed with explosives.

In the last seven weeks, 27 personnel from the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), state police and BSF have died in attacks across Kashmir valley. The police said they have also killed 38 terrorists during the same period.

Earlier this month, a Commanding Officer of the Army and a Major were among five who died while fighting terrorists in Handwara.

Pakistan is suspected to be trying to push more terrorists into Kashmir amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Army stopped a major infiltration bid in the Keran sector. Five terrorists were killed in the icy heights. The Army also lost five special forces soldiers.

Subsequently, a heavy exchange of artillery fire broke out along the Line of Control in Kupwara sector.